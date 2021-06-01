Petra Kvitova has expressed her "great disappointment" after having to withdraw from the 2021 French Open with injury following a fall.

The two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova survived a big scare against Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in her opening-round match, having to save a match point en route to a 6-7(3) 7-6(5) 6-1 win on Sunday.

Kvitova, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2012 and last year, revealed on her announcement post on social media that she suffered a fall while conducting her media duties in Paris.

Roland-Garros Ouch! Monfils deflects ball into his face at French Open 33 MINUTES AGO

The 11th seed said that she fell and injured her ankle during commitments with the press on Sunday and could not risk potentially making it much worse by continuing in the tournament.

“It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros,” said the World No 12 on Twitter.

“During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle. Unfortunately after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that I would be unwise to play on it.

“It’s incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grass-court season.”

Kvitova had been due to face Russian Elena Vesnina, who strolled past Belarusian Olga Govortsova 6-1 6-0 and will now progress.

'Her career could be in danger... we should take that very seriously' - Becker on Osaka

The Czech had spoken of her relief of winning through to the second round, with her opening victory now ultimately proving fruitless.

"I would say that from my side it wasn't really good from the beginning," the former world number two said. "I was struggling, I was missing a lot, I was double faulting a lot.

"I didn't really feel myself that well. I was pretty tight. And, yeah, it was really tough. I mean, I was fighting not only with her but with myself as well.

"I'm glad that in the end I beat myself as well and beat her, so that counts.

"I was just hoping that some point would just turn the match... I was just playing point by point," said continued.

"I started to serve a little bit better in the second set, and that was pretty important."

Can Serena win the French Open? Eurosport's experts have their say...

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

Roland-Garros 'Utterly ridiculous tennis!' - Rublev wins incredible point in shock loss to Struff AN HOUR AGO