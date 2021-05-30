Tennis

French Open tennis - Highlights: Naomi Osaka begins Roland Garros with win over Patricia Tig

French Open tennis - Highlights: Naomi Osaka begins the 2021 Roland Garros with a comfortable win over Patricia Tig. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title at his favourite event and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

00:03:00, 28 minutes ago