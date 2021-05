Tennis

French Open tennis - Highlights: Serena Williams wins under the lights against Irina-Camelia Begu

Serena Williams improved over the course of her 7-6(6) 6-2 win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round of the French Open on Monday night. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

00:03:28, 2 hours ago