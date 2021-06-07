Tennis

French Open tennis - 'I don't feel like it's my home!' - Rafael Nadal brushes off trash talk joke

French Open tennis - 'I don't feel like it's my home!' - Rafael Nadal brushes off a trash talk joke shared with Mats Wilander and Barbara Schett. Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her triumph.

00:03:49, 32 minutes ago