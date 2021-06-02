Just days after being warned for being late for the start of a match, Alexander Zverev lost his temper with the umpire at the French Open for yet another time violation before his second-round match.

The sixth seed got into trouble with the match umpire before his opening-round encounter with compatriot Oscar Otte had even got underway as he strolled up late for the coin toss.

When it was pointed out to him that he was late for another coin toss, the German responded to the umpire and suggested that he should just accept fines throughout the tournament for being late to the coin tosses

"You know how Naomi said you could fine her for every single match she is not at the press conference?" Zverev asked the umpire. "You can fine me for every single match I'm late!"

On this occasion, both he and his opponent, Roman Safiullin, were handed time violations for not being ready to begin the match in time in what was the opening match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

This time, Zverev was not in a jovial mood and proceeded he make his feelings well known to the umpire.

Given that Safiullin had the balls in his hand and the onus is traditionally on the server to dictate the pace of proceedings, he clearly felt as though he was not the one holding things up.

"Within four seconds I was here at the baseline," protested Zverev. "I looked at it [the match clock] and within four seconds I was here at the baseline.

I had it last time - and this time it's bulls***. I'm sorry.

As Eurosport's Chris Bradnam explained: "They were both starting so it's a code violation for both players because they were not ready to start within the one minute.

"He was saying, Zverev, that he was at the baseline and ready to play. Why are you giving me a warning? I'm not serving, is what he means."

Annabel Croft, also on commentary for Eurosport at the time, added: "It's kind of quite brave to give him a code violation at that particular moment, isn't it."

