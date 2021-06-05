Lorenzo Musetti produced a shot-of-the-year contender in his third-round clash against Marco Cecchinato on Saturday.

The 19-year-old produced the moment of mastery in the third set of a five-set tussle that Musetti won 3-6 6-4 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Cecchinato – seeing Musetti camped beyond the baseline – delivered an audacious underarm serve. Musetti was alert to it, but the return left Cecchinato in charge of the point, and he wrongfooted Musetti with a cross-court backhand.

However, the 19-year-old managed to produce a behind-the-back backhand winner of his own to the amazement of those in attendance on Court 7.

The win moves Musetti into the fourth round of a Slam for the first time in his career and he will either Novak Djokovic and Ricardas Berankis.

---

