Cameron Norrie did something not many players can do against the 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal at the 2021 French Open.

As Eurosport's Annabel Croft pointed out, not many tennis players can mix it with the 13-time champion on the red dirt of Roland Garros in Paris but Norrie provided some very punchy early moments.

Nadal, who turned 35 earlier in the week and is targeting a 14th French Open crown, is always impossibly intense, even at the start of matches. But Norrie gave as good as he got early on.

The Brit even managed to win a 21-shot rally which had fans standing on Court Suzanne Lenglen in just the second game on his own serve.

Norrie, repeatedly pushed out wide by the legendary Spaniard, managed to come out on top in what was an epic rally when trying to establish himself at 15-15 in his first service game.

"Oh, that's brilliant from the Brit!" came the roar from Barry Millns in the Eurosport commentary box as Nadal's forehand eventually went long.

"Sticking with Nadal so well, staying up at the baseline very strongly and just chasing everything down!"

Croft added: "Well that was a brilliant rally, wasn't it! A real psychological victory, to be honest.

Not many players can go for a long, drawn out rally like that - 21 shots - do that and come out on top against Nadal on a clay court!

It is a huge day for the 25-year-old, who is the last Brit standing in the singles at this year's French Open.

Nadal and Britain's Norrie walk out for French Open clash

Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have all found themselves in the same part of the men's draw in what is an intriguing prospect.

The draw looks particularly exciting for Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev with the trio not having to face any of the 'Big Three' until the final at least.

Djokovic could take on Nadal in the semi-finals in Paris in what would be a repeat from last year's final in the postponed autumnal edition.

The three most successful players in the history of the men's game have won 17 of the last 20 Grand Slam titles between them.

