There were joyous scenes on Court Philippe Chatrier as fans enthralled by the incredible semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were allowed to stay on despite a curfew having been in place.

In stark contrast to the frustrating scenes as the spectators were forced to leave on Wednesday night . The final evening session of the tournament had spectators for the first time with 5,000 lucky fans able to watch the quarter-final between Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini - but with a strict curfew set for 11pm CET.

A curfew had been put in place for the semi-final between Nadal and Djokovic but, thrillingly for the fans inside the stadium, they found out after the world number one edged a stunning third set that they would, in fact, be allowed to stay on.

There were wild and joyous scenes as the fans celebrated the announcement more than any of the epic rallies they had witnessed up until that point as Nadal and Djokovic traded breathtaking shots and winners.

It could not have been more different, thankfully, to the scenes on Wednesday. On that occasion, after Berrettini won a third set tie-break to take the match into a fourth set, fans did not heed the instructions to leave the stadium to be in accordance with the curfew in place as a condition of their attendance.

As such, the players then left the court to attempt to ensure that the fans would promptly exit Court Philippe Chatrier. The stands were eventually cleared and play was able to resume in an empty stadium in bizarre fashion.

Eurosport expert Mischa Zverev said at the time: "I'm actually in shock and I don't know what to say. It's a bit weird and ridiculous.

"The curfew was moved back from 9pm to 11pm (CET) and I feel for the people and the players."

Mats Wilander added that it was "very awkward" and a "weird time" and compared the situation to an apparent protest by some.

Happily, the fans on Friday night were not only treated to an all-time classic between Nadal and Djokovic but were afforded the luxury of staying beyond the curfew.

