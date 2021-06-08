Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are both in action on Day 11 at the French Open.

Nadal and Swiatek are both yet to drop a set as they look to lift the trophy again. Nadal is bidding for a record-extending 14th win in Paris while Swiatek is aiming for her second Grand Slam title.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic could be Nadal's biggest rival and, after being pushed to five sets by Lorenzo Musetti in the previous round, he is in the night session on Wednesday against Matteo Berrettini.

Top matches

Swiatek has looked impressive so far, but she could face her sternest test yet against Sakkari, who has already beaten 14th seed Elise Mertens and fourth seed Sofia Kenin.

Djokovic could also be in for a tough clash under the lights while Coco Gauff and Barbora Krejcíkova will be bidding to reach their first Grand Slam semi-final.

Potential upset

After being pushed to five sets by an Italian in the fourth round, Djokovic faces another Italian in the quarter-finals, and a well-rested one. Berrettini was scheduled to be Roger Federer's opponent in the previous round but instead has had a few days off after the 20-time Grand Slam champion opted to withdraw . This is the 25-year-old's best run in Paris and he may fancy his chances of making the semi-finals.

Next-Gen watch

Gauff was excellent in the fourth round as she beat Ons Jabeur in straight sets. The 17-year-old has had a strong clay season and this is an excellent chance for her to make the last four of a Slam for the first time. However, Krejcíkova has enjoyed a good tournament with wins over fifth seed Elina Svitolina and former finalist Sloane Stephens.

Order of play, singles

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (from 11am)

Coco Gauff v Barbora Krejcíkova

Maria Sakkari v Iga Swiatek

Not before 16:00

Diego Schwartzman v Rafael Nadal

Not before 21:00

Novak Djokovic v Matteo Berrettini

- - -

