Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open following allegations of match-fixing.

The 26-year-old has been placed into custody on charges of "sports bribery and organised fraud for acts likely to have been committed in September 2020."

Sizikova was already the subject of corruption and fraud allegations following a doubles defeat alongside Madison Brengle at Roland Garros in September last year. The pair lost to Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig, with bookmakers noticing abnormally high overseas betting activity on the match.

Roland-Garros 'He's late again! What is all this faffing about?' - Zverev keeps umpire, opponent waiting AN HOUR AGO

It is claimed the fifth game of the second set was of particular interest to authorities after Sizikova made two double faults in the clash at Roland Garros as she was broken to love.

The French Tennis Federation confirmed Sizikova, who is ranked 101 on the women’s doubles circuit, had been arrested but declined to comment further. Sizikova bowed out in the first round of the women's doubles this year alongside Ekaterina Alexandrova at Roland Garros.

President of the Russian Tennis Federation, Shamil Tarpischev, is reported to have told the RIA news agency: "We have not received any documents (regarding the case), so it’s difficult to make an assessment of what has happened."

The Russian Tennis Federation and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which deals with corruption in the sport, have made no official comment.

Top 5 Shots, Day 5: Ludicrous Cuevas winner mugs Djokovic

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

Roland-Garros Pavlyuchenkova - Sabalenka - Roland-Garros Highlights AN HOUR AGO