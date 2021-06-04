Serena Williams defeated compatriot Danielle Collins in their third-round match at the French Open and Mats Wilander believes she can go all the way in Paris.

It was a display from Williams that Eurosport expert Wilander praised after the match - and he said she now has an "excellent" outlook this year with the draw opening up nicely for her.

Roland-Garros Serena has 'excellent' chance of French Open glory - Wilander AN HOUR AGO

"They were two very close sets, but Serena is playing really, really well," Wilander said. "She is hitting the ball well, she is moving well and it was a really good performance.

"She has a great champion's mindset, and that is why she has 23 majors - it's mainly because of what is up here.

I think it looks excellent for Serena. Aryna Sabalenka is out, Ash Barty is out, Simona Halep is not here, Naomi Osaka is out, Petra Kvitova is out.

"So who can win the tournament? It's not going to be a nobody. Serena has won plenty of majors here; Victoria Azarenka knows how to win; Sloane Stephens knows, so I think it is going to come from there.

"I know she [Serena] doesn't like to look at the draw, but she should, because it is opening up nicely. Does that put pressure on her? Maybe, but she knows better than everybody that she knows how to win Grand Slams, even at 39."

'A rocket!' - Serena launches 'intimidating' winner against Collins

Collins threw everything she could at the seventh seed, but it was never quite enough and she suffered breaks of serve at crucial points in both sets to come up short.

Williams found herself under the cosh at 4-1 down in the second set against Collins after winning the first but produced an inspired resurgence to storm back and take the match in clinical fashion.

At all the big moments in the match, Williams produced what was necessary to come through and she closed out the impressive win in one hour and nine minutes.

The American will next take on 21-year-old Elena Rybakina in the fourth round as she eyes a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Serena gets warm reception in intro for match with Collins

- - -

Watch all the action from the 2021 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek aiming to replicate her stunning triumph.

Roland-Garros 'A rocket!' - Serena launches 'intimidating' winner against Collins 3 HOURS AGO