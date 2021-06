Tennis

French Open tennis - 'Sorry!' - Iga Swiatek forgets service pattern in tiebreak v Anett Kontaveit

Iga Swiatek came into her match with Anett Kontaveit at the French Open having won 18 consecutive sets – all without needing a tiebreak. So she could be forgiven for forgetting the order of serves when she was finally pushed into one…

00:00:29, 34 minutes ago