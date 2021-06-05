Tennis

French Open - Watch the moment Rafael Nadal clinches victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal, who turned 35 earlier in the week and is targeting a 14th French Open crown, defeated Britain's Cameron Norrie in straight sets, 6-3 6-3 6-3, in their third-round clash on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Saturday afternoon. Norrie was the last Brit remaining in the singles draws at Roland Garros but his impressive run came to an abrupt end at the hands of the Spaniard.

00:01:06, 2 hours ago