Novak Djokovic was left so astounded by one shot from Rafael Nadal that all he could do was shake his head and laugh at it during their French Open semi-final.

The world number one played some sublime tennis of his own in the early stages as both players traded winners with an array of incredible rallies which thrilled the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd.

But certainly the most unusual and amazing shot came with Nadal attempting to save three break points on his own serve in the second game of the second set.

While Djokovic would go on to break serve in response to the Spaniard winning the opening set 6-3, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros saved this particular break point with a truly sublime effort.

"It has to be that good at the moment!" exclaimed Eurosport's Simon Reed on commentary as Nadal left Djokovic laughing with a drop shot played while running backwards and to the side in a desperate reaction.

"Where did that come from?" wondered Miles Maclagan, also on commentary.

"You see how sweetly the return was struck that it forced Nadal into that sort of shot, but the hands are just so good, the awareness of where the racket face is."

Djokovic, 34, has won the French Open once, in 2016, compared to Nadal's 13 titles at Roland Garros but both men are in the hunt to end their careers with the most Grand Slam titles to their names.

The winner of this titanic clash will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas, who earlier reached his first Grand Slam final - and made history by becoming Greece's first to do so too.

The fifth seed showed all his class and supreme form as he battled past Alexander Zverev, 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 in their semi-final on Friday afternoon.

The Greek star, who was playing in his third successive Grand Slam semi-final, had to hold his nerve in a dramatic deciding set and was then left "very emotional" in his on-court interview

