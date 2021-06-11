Discovery strikes new long-term multi-platform rights agreement with the Fédération Française de Tennis to scale world-class coverage to millions across Europe.

Discovery, the global leader in real-life entertainment, and the Fédération Française de Tennis (FFT) today announced a new agreement that will see Roland-Garros brought to millions of fans across Europe* for a further five years. This new deal will leverage Discovery’s unique assets across discovery+, Eurosport and its broad network of free-to-air channels throughout Europe, to ensure Roland-Garros continues to grow its audience in the world’s most important tennis markets.

Commencing 2022, the renewal of the multi-platform rights will extend the FFT's partnership with Discovery's premium sports brand Eurosport to over 35 years having delivered every Roland-Garros tournament since 1989.

Roland-Garros Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal – Who will win battle of the GOATs? AN HOUR AGO

The long-term partnership deepens its association with the FFT, enabling Discovery to tell the key stories from Roland-Garros, offering unrivalled expertise, analysis and storytelling from the best experts across a multitude of platforms on both linear and digital.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Services, said: "Our relationship with Roland-Garros spans many years and during that time we have consistently delivered ever increasing viewership and engagement as the trusted partner of the FFT.

'No way!' - Krejcikova has to win match TWICE after huge umpire blunder

"Our coverage is recognised for reaching the widest audience by harnessing the greatest expertise and the most innovative technology, and by committing to a renewed long-term partnership with the FFT, we will continue to bring world-class tennis from Roland-Garros to millions of fans each year across Europe."

Gilles Moretton, President of the FFT, said: “Our Grand Slam teaming up with Discovery, a company with such extensive reach, illustrates how Roland-Garros has stepped up its ambitions on the international stage. With this partnership, our shared aim is to offer a unique experience to all of Roland-Garros’ European fans.”

Eurosport's commitment to original content, live action and unrivalled analysis has boosted its digital audiences during this year's Roland-Garros across Europe. Earlier this week, Eurosport reported significant year-on-year growth of its audience on its digital platforms across Europe (through the first eight days) with double-digit increases in streaming numbers in a host of countries, including Poland (+122%), Spain (+58%), Russia (+35%) the UK (+24%), Italy (+23%) and the Netherlands (+12%).

In 2021, Roland-Garros is available to watch in Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway and Sweden on streaming platform discovery+ for the first time as Discovery looks to further expand the sport’s reach. Eurosport or discovery+ will also screen this year’s The Championships from Wimbledon in 11 markets** as well as the final Grand Slam of the year from New York - the US Open - on a pan-European basis***.

*Excluding France

**Discovery holds the rights to The Championships - Wimbledon in Belgium, Czech Republic, Sweden, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia and Sweden

***Excluding the UK

'I was horrified!' - Reaction as umpire wrongly denies Krejcikova victory on match point

Roland-Garros Alexander Zverev v Stefanos Tsitsipas – Who will prevail in semi-final? AN HOUR AGO