Alexander Zverev confirms he has undergone surgery after tearing three lateral ligaments in his right ankle last Friday.

Ad

After receiving treatment on court, Zverev was wheeled into the locker room before later returning on crutches to confirm his retirement from the Grand Slam.

Roland-Garros Nadal reveals congratulations message from Federer after French Open 8 HOURS AGO

Zverev explained that he believed he had torn ligaments in a social media post on Saturday.

On Tuesday, he has updated his followers that he has gone under the knife.

"We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Next week I’ll reach a career high ranking of No. 2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery.

"After further examination in Germany, we received confirmation that all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn.

"To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice.

Heartbreaking moment Zverev helped away in wheelchair as Nadal consoles him after injury

"My rehab starts now and I’ll do everything to come back stronger than ever!

"I am continuing to receive so many messages and would like to thank everyone once again for supporting me during such a difficult time."

Nadal went on to beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the French Open final to win his 22nd Grand Slam title.



'Everyone is upset, sad, distraught' - Mischa on brother Alexander Zverev's injury

Roland-Garros Nadal more 'fun' to watch than Djokovic or Federer, says Wilander 12 HOURS AGO