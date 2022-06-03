Rafael Nadal beat Alexander Zverev 7-6(2) 6-6 when the German had to retire hurt towards the end of the second set in their French Open semi-final following a nasty ankle injury.

Zverev cried out in agony after going over on his ankle and the severity of the injury was immediately clear.

Speaking on Eurosport Germany, his brother Mischa said: "Sascha never cries! Something bad must have happened! That's impossible!

"The ankle was gone. That was an angle, in that position nothing can stick. He couldn't get up. He was really screaming."

Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after being consoled by Nadal. After a short period, Zverev returned to the court on crutches to confirm his retirement from the match and leave his hopes of reaching the final in tatters.

Nadal had reached the semi-final stage with a draining four-set win over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, with a couple of days' rest useful as he dealt with a foot problem which he had suggested may curtail his involvement in other tournaments this season.

Zverev meanwhile had also needed four sets to progress from his quarter-final as he defeated burgeoning star Carlos Alcaraz.

In the first set both players had their moments in the ascendancy, with the two of them breaking the other. With the scores at 5-5, the German appeared to have a chance to break for the second time before Nadal held on - as the players took a break, the Spaniard received cautionary words about the speed of his service game.

It took a full hour and a quarter before the pair moved onto the tie-break. Zverev appeared to be in control at 6-4 up as he sent Nadal deep and wide, but the veteran recovered and returned an astonishing effort to leave him 6-5 down, holding on, and a drop-shot then brought the crowd to its feet when Zverev flicked a return out of play. After saving four set points, Nadal went 1-0 up.

.With the second set closing on another tie-break, Zverev appeared to twist his ankle, and he promptly fell to the ground, with several audible screams indicating the severity of his pain.

Nadal came over to his aid as it became apparent that play would not restart any time soon. Indeed, it did not restart at all - and Zverev received attention to help him back to his feet.

After several minutes it already looked as if the match would be called off, but first Zverev had to hobble into a wheelchair to a standing ovation, with the crowd applauding him for his efforts. He initially left the court for a medical break.

The German returned a while later on crutches to shake hands with Nadal, acknowledging the crowd as he left the court with his defeat confirmed.

The abrupt ending left Nadal waiting for the winner of Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic for Sunday’s final.

Speaking after the match, Nadal the first confirmed finalist for 2022, said: "I know how much he was fighting to win a Grand Slam. For the moment he was very unlucky.

"I’m sure he’s going to win much more than one and I wish him all the best. It had been a super-tough match, over three hours, we hadn’t finished the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour today when he’s playing on this super-high level. Difficult to say a lot of things in this situation.

"For me, to be in the final of Roland-Garros one more time is a dream. But at the same time, to finish that way, I have been there in the small room with Sascha, to see him crying is a very rough moment. All the best to him and his team.”

