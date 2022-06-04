Alexander Zverev says he has suffered torn ligaments after rolling his ankle in his French Open semi-final match against Rafael Nadal.

After receiving treatment on court, Zverev was wheeled into the locker room before later returning on crutches to confirm his retirement.

Zverev has explained the extent of his injury on social media on Saturday.

"I am now on my way back home," he wrote in a post on Instagram. "Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot.

"I will be flying to Germany on Monday to make further examinations and to determine the best and quickest way for me to recover."

Nadal will play Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday as he looks to extend his Grand Slam record to 22.

Zverev has backed the Spaniard to go all the way after the two took three hours and 13 minutes to battle out almost two sets on Friday.

"I want to congratulate Rafa," said Zverev.

"It's incredible to see him in a 14th final and hopefully he can go all the way and make some more history.”

Speaking on Eurosport Germany, his brother Mischa said on Friday: "Sascha never cries! Something bad must have happened! That's impossible!

"The ankle was gone. That was an angle, in that position nothing can stick. He couldn't get up. He was really screaming."

