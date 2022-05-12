French Open tournament director Amelie Mauresmo says there is “no fair decision” regarding allowing Russian and Belarusian players to compete at the tournament, but they will face “sanctions” if they support Vladimir Putin in public.

Wimbledon has decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players following the invasion of Ukraine.

However, the French Open is sticking with the ATP and WTA, which are allowing Russian and Belarusian players to compete as individuals and not under their national flags.

Former world No. 1 Mauresmo says the situation is difficult to manage.

“It’s very complicated, probably there is no fair decision to take,” she told France Inter.

“We keep the line of what all the European governments – and other governments – decided in March, i.e. national teams of Russia and Belarus banned, but not the athletes as individuals, as long as they play under strict neutrality. We will be very meticulous on that.

“If any of them should have pro-Putin statements in the media, there will be sanctions for sure.”

Mauresmo also said that she expects nearly a full attendance at this year’s French Open, which starts on May 22.

In 2021 the capacity was restricted due to Covid-19 regulations and there was also a curfew set in the evening.

However, Mauresmo has said “tickets are sold at more than 90-95%” of the capacity, which is a “real success” for the tournament.

