Andy Murray has withdrawn from the French Open as he turns his attention to preparations for Wimbledon, according to widespread reports

Murray, who turned 35 on Sunday, said in February he would skip the entire clay-court season to focus on training for the grass swing with Ivan Lendl.

Ad

But the Scot changed his mind and entered the Madrid Open last week as a wild card, exiting the Masters tournament ahead of a quarter-final clash against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic due to illness

Roland-Garros When is 2022 French Open? When is the draw? What's the schedule? 13/05/2022 AT 09:10

It was uncertain as to whether Murray would compete at the French Open, who remained in the Roland Garros draw, but he has now pulled out , according to reports.

The former world No. 1, who has only played at the French Open once since 2017, was not on the wild card list and is not in the draw for men's singles qualifying.

Murray is now set to return to the UK to prepare for the grass-court season ahead of Wimbledon which starts on June 27.

The former world No. one's first grass tournament is currently uncertain.

He had spoken of playing in the Surbiton Trophy - a Challenger event which starts on May 30 - but Murray risks not receiving any ranking points for playing in UK-based events.

The ATP tour are reportedly weighing up whether to impose sanctions on Wimbledon and the LTA for banning Russian and Belarusian players from competing at their events.

Murray is set to play at the ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart which begins on June 4.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros Will Djokovic be top seed for French Open? Where will Nadal, Alcaraz be seeded? 12/05/2022 AT 11:01