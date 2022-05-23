British No. 1 Cameron Norrie comfortably reached the second round at Roland-Garros after beating French wild card Manuel Guinard in straight sets.

Norrie is seeded No. 10 at the French Open, a career-high in Grand Slams, and the 26-year-old was looking to carry the momentum with him from his Lyon title win on the weekend

And Norrie did just that, winning through 7-5 6-2 6-0 to book a meeting with Jason Kubler, the world No. 161 and qualifier who beat Denis Kudla when winning all three tie-breaks in their opening match.

Guinard, 26, was making his Grand Slam debut a week after recording his first tour-level win at the Lyon Open.

The Frenchman was forced to save two break points in the opening game, but was then broken to love two games later before Norrie then pulled through a marathon fourth game featuring 11 deuces.

Guinard then levelled at 4-4 when breaking back, but Norrie recovered to break at the business end and avoid a first-set tie-break.

In the second set Guinard’s resolve subsided, with three breaks of serve in 43 minutes helping Norrie move within a set of the second round, with the third set proving a formality as the Briton bagelled his opponent.

“The first set was a battle and I just had to hang in there," said Norrie.

"I held my level and intensity and he dropped slightly as I went up a little bit more, and I was able to free up a little on the forehand and to get my first win here at the French Open, in my first time playing on this court.

"It’s very special, a great atmosphere, especially playing against another French player. There were definitely some Brits in the crowd as well, so good stuff."

Asked about potentially reaching the second week in Paris, Norrie continued: “It would be great. It would be the first time for me to make the second week of a Slam and hopefully it’s here this week at Roland-Garros, and I’m really pleased to win here with all my family watching and supporting.”

Evans overcomes Cerundolo test, Dart out

Dan Evans also advanced to the second round after the No. 29 seed overcame Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets.

Cerundolo posed a dangerous threat as the world No. 45, having reached the semis at Miami earlier this year, but Evans was able to come through the opening-set tie-break 7-3.

Evans then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set after two breaks, and though Cerundolo hit back once, the Briton stayed ahead to seal the second set 6-4.

An erratic third set followed, featuring seven breaks of serve, but while Evans saw his 3-0 lead cut to 3-3, he then managed to hold in the 10th game to complete a 7-6(3) 6-4 6-4 win.

Earlier in the day, HarrietDart bowed out in the opening round of her main draw debut at Roland-Garros after picking up just two games against Italy’s MartinaTrevisan.

Trevisan, a French Open quarter-finalist in 2020, needed just 85 minutes to complete the 6-0 6-2 victory.

Heather Watson also exited in the first round, losing 6-3 6-3 to France’s Elsa Jacquemot.

