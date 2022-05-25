Carlos Alcaraz needed all five sets to avoid a second-round upset against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Roland-Garros with a 6-1 6-7(7-9) 5-7 7-6(7-2) 6-4 win.

The teenage Spaniard was one of the pre-tournament favourites after his breakthrough 2021 season helped launch him into contention as serious contender in the men’s game.

However he was pushed hard by his compatriot despite winning the first set 6-1.

Ramos-Vinolas won a tough tie break, and then edged the second set meaning all five sets needed to be played for Alcaraz to win.

Alcaraz almost went crashing out in the fourth set when Ramos-Vinolas was unable to press home for the win when he was on match point.

Going by the roars in the crowd in support of the youngster, Alcaraz's potential appears to have earned him favoured status at Roland-Garros, and he produced some excellent shots on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

This time a tie-break went in the teenager’s favour, before an easier final set gave him victory, with the match running for over four hours, leading him to exclaim after the epic that, "I feel tired."

Alcaraz then explained how saving the match point in the fourth set had given him fresh impetus to secure the win.

"It has been a great battle," he continued. "I knew it was going to be a great match, a tough match. We fought until the last point. I’m so happy with the performance today.

"I feel at home, it’s unbelievable playing in front of [the Roland-Garros crowd], I feel the support from the beginning of the match until the last point, the last ball. It wouldn’t be possible to win this match if you didn’t support me from the beginning.

"The match point, when I had my chances in the fourth set, if I saved that point, I think I played that tie-break so aggressively, [as] if we were playing the beginning of the match. After winning the fourth set, in the fifth, I was fresh. "

"I was [feeling] like in the beginning of the match, running for every ball. That match point saved everything."

Sixth-seed Alcaraz will play his third round match on Friday, with his opponent yet to be confirmed.

