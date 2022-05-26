Mikael Ymer progressed to the third round of the French Open with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Dan Evans.

Evans, who has reportedly been dealing with a chest infection in the run-up to his second round clash, trailed 5-1 in the first set before conceding defeat, managed to claw back level in the second, but lost the final two.

Speaking after the game, the 32-year-old explained that he had felt unwell during the week, and despite being unable to replicate the same form he did in his first round victory, insisted it wasn't an excuse.

"I've had normal symptoms, sweating a lot in the night, bad sleep. I tried my hardest but it's how it goes."

"I felt better the last two days, but I've been sick. I was sick last week and this week and it's obviously had a lasting effect.

Still, it's not an excuse. I was in some good situations but physically I wasn't spot on. It is what it is.

"It's professional sport, you've got to be healthy."

Ahead of the crucial fourth set which Evans needed to win to have any chance of advancing, he had to seek medical attention from the doctor.

He visibly lacked energy in the final set, which saw Ymer triumph on the Paris clay, and was greeted by boo's when he tried to return the Swede's first match point which he dropped into the net.

"It's the way it is, isn't it? I gave away the last point but I couldn't care less to be honest with you," he explained when asked about the jeers from the crowd.

It was a frustrating day at the office. I think I'd put enough effort in for three and a half hours. I was physically spent."

Evans conceded a couple of early errors in the opening game of the match - which took nearly an hour - and allowed Ymer to kick things off with a comfortable hold.

The Briton responded with an ace and another fine serve to make it game point, using his serve to good effect once again to win his first game and level the scores.

Ymer took the third game despite conceding a double fault and handing the first break point of the game to Evans, who failed to capitalise.

The Swede then broke Evans’ serve after forcing him to deuce and stretched his lead to 3-1 to find some breathing space.

Evans continued to make errors as he did early on and lost the fifth game before his ace in the sixth prompted a potential comeback, but Ymer unleashed a deadly backhand on his way to drawing things level and break once more.

Serving for the set, Ymer let slip by giving away one of his two breaks as Evans managed to get his second game on the board to make it 5-2.

Evans moved to 30-0 with a drop shot as Ymer began to struggle, but a near-perfect backhand got him back in the game before Evans managed to close the gap to 5-3.

Three set points were missed by Ymer as Evans took the Swede to deuce, and after a crazy string of errors, the 14-minute game was finally settled as Ymer claimed the set with an ace, his sixth set point of the game.

Evans enjoyed an encouraging start to the second set securing a love hold before Ymer tied things up with a strong forehand in the second game.

A couple of Ymer errors allowed Evans to take the lead once again, and then stretched his lead to 3-1, breaking Ymer’s serve to settle the fourth game.

Ymer rapidly responded and broke to love to close the gap in the second set, before the pair went to deuce once more as Evans restored his two-game advantage.

The Brit showed class to stretch his lead to 5-2, who held his nerve to win four successive points and make the hold, then managed to see out the set to make it 1-1.

Ymer had a nightmare start to the third set, making two double faults which allowed Evans a crucial break for a perfect start.

He then nailed a forehand winner to hold the second game and lead 2-0, and despite another double fault from Ymer, the Swede bounced back to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

The fourth game went to deuce but Evans couldn’t prevent Ymer from breaking to tie the scores, as the 23-year-old started to get into his stride, winning the next two games to come back from behind and make it four successive games to lead 4-2.

The third set was in sight for Ymer after his seventh double fault of the match couldn’t stop him from stretching his lead to three games, leading 5-2, which left Evans to serve to stay in the tie.

Ymer took the game to set point and Evans battled with a forehand to take the game to deuce, but after the sweetest of backhands from Ymer, he had another set point where he settled the third set.

Mikael Ymer of Sweden celebrates against Dan Evans of Great Britain during the Men's singles Second Round on Day Five of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

If Evans wanted to join British No.1 Cameron Norrie in the third round he was going to have to go the distance, and enjoyed another strong start to a set, taking the first two games just as he did in the third.

Ymer got off the mark in the fourth set and clawed a game back with relative ease to make it 2-1, but Evans upped his service game and restored his two-game advantage in the must-win set.

He then missed three break points as the fifth game went to deuce, and Ymer got over the line with a forehand to reduce the Briton’s crucial lead.

Evans’ strong lead was again thrown away when Ymer broke to level the scores, a scrappy game resulted in Ymer capitalising on a string of poorly-timed errors from Evans to make it 3-3.

As Ymer grew stronger, the match started to slip away from Evans. Ymer won the next two games to take the set to 5-3, and with the match on the horizon for the Swede and a match point to capitalise on, Evans - with nothing left in the tank - dropped a return into the net as Ymer secured the victory.

- - -

