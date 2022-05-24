Daniil Medvedev has admitted that it's 'not easy to comment' on the decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian players and the ATP's decision to strip its ranking points, although he has said that he found the tour's explanation 'more logical' than that of the All England Club's as he spoke to reporters after his comfortable French Open first-round victory over Facundo Bagnis.

In only his second match of the clay-court season, the Russian was in full control against the injured Argentine, running out 6-2 6-2 6-2 victor as he seeks to go better than last year, falling in the quarter-finals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Medvedev insisted that he wanted to keep his focus on Roland-Garros, but he was keen to praise the 'logic' of the ATP in their explanation of the decision taken.

"You know, about the ATP decision, it’s not easy to comment," Medvedev said. "But when I read the FAQ of the ATP as to why they made this decision, because they are explaining themselves; they’re not just saying ‘okay, we’ve decided that.’ I found it very logical, what they said, at least, and this is what I didn’t find from the Wimbledon explanation. I’m not saying which decision is right, but at least so far, in explaining their decision, the ATP [have been] more logical and consecutive."

The 2021 quarter-finalist smirked when he was asked about the prospect of him being world number one if no points were on offer at Wimbledon, and he said: "It’s very strange [that I might not play Wimbledon and still be world number one]! As I said, [for the] last time I’ll be really happy to play at Wimbledon; I love playing on grass and at Wimbledon, and I will play on grass after Roland-Garros.

"But if I cannot, then I’ll prepare for the next tournaments and follow what’s happening there. And if there are no points [awarded there] and I become number one, great for me; if there are points and I don’t become, I’m going to be gutted but it is what it is, I can’t change [their] decisions, [neither] the ATP’s [nor] Wimbledon’s.”

Medvedev is due to play world number 56 Laslo Djere in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

