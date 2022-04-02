Daniil Medvedev looks certain to miss the French Open and possibly Wimbledon after opting to undergo a hernia operation.

The Russian won his maiden Grand Slam title at last year’s US Open and started this season in fine form, losing an epic Australian Open final to Rafael Nadal.

“To be honest, I played a lot of matches where I had the pressure,” Medvedev said. “It's not like something new happened today in terms of going out on court and feeling crazy tired or something.

"So I don't think that nerves were part of this. Yeah, all the match I was not feeling my best, but sometimes it happens.

"Some days you feel physically... better, sometimes a little bit worse. Like, after the tough points, I felt that my breath was not recovering fast enough.”

Medvedev made no reference to an injury following his loss to Hurcacz, but he took to social media on Saturday to confirm he would be undergoing surgery that would likely keep him out until the summer.

“The last months I have been playing with a small hernia,” Medvedev wrote on Twitter. “Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem.

“I will likely be out for the next one to two months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support.”

The French Open gets underway on May 22, while Wimbledon begins on June 27.

