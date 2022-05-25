Emma Raducanu's challenge at the French Open ended in the second round with a three-set defeat to Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who ran away with the match after losing the first set 6-3.

The US Open champion looked to be in superb form at the start, but the Belarusian recovered impressively to advance, winning the second and third sets 6-1.

It was a disappointing outcome for the British No. 1, who has only won two Grand Slam matches from two tournaments this year. She has also had a turbulent time off court, dispensing with coach Torben Beltz, heading into Roland-Garros without a full-time guide.

"I would say that I'm at this level, but there are definitely aspects of my game that need to improve and catch up to where my current is," said Raducanu.

"I'm quite happy with the progress that I'm making. I do feel like I'm playing some pretty good tennis and on the practice court I'm definitely working.

"Certain things I'm working on the practice court that are paying off, they don't show immediately. There is a little time lag between when they will actually produce results in a live situation. I'm definitely getting there."

There are not many players Raducanu has faced twice on tour, but Sasnovich was one of them - as the first she played, and lost to, following her US Open triumph last summer.

Sasnovich started with impressive intent and Raducanu was geeing herself up in the early stages to match the Belarusian’s intensity. After early holds of serve, Raducanu offered up two break point opportunities on her serve in the fourth game. But solid serving eventually relieved the pressure and she held serve in a game which lasted just shy of 11 minutes.

That swung momentum in the British No. 1’s favour, and a brilliant backhand crosscourt winner on the run set up a first break point opportunity, which she took with aplomb with a forehand winner down the line.

Raducanu saw off a break point in the next game to hold for 4-2 and she was starting to stamp her authority on the match. The US Open champion brought up a second opportunity to break at 5-3 and she took advantage with a backhand winner near the net to take the first set 6-3.

It seemed like Raducanu was in complete control, but Sasnovich had other ideas. A double fault in the first game of the second set seemed to completely change the mood and one break point opportunity was taken to launch a comeback.

Raducanu continued to struggle on serve in the third game, and her opponent was unleashing some ferocious winners. After seeing three further break points come and go, a delightful backhand drop shot finally beat the 19-year-old and the Belarusian was now up 3-0 and the match was heading towards a decider.

Raducanu was finally on the board in the second half in the fifth game - but only after facing another break point - and Sasnovich broke for a third time, levelling the match at one-set all by taking the second 6-1.

The momentum switch had been extraordinary, and the US Open champion took time off court for a comfort break before settling herself for the decider.

Sasnovich had the advantage by serving first and she held for a 1-0 lead, setting up a test for Raducanu who had dropped three out of her last four service games. The Belarusian brought up an opportunity to break at 30-40, but the Brit impressively recovered to take the game.

Racudanu was noticeably more aggressive now and she put serious pressure on the Sasnovich serve in the third game, but a huge opportunity was missed to secure an early break by wasting five break points, with the world No. 47 holding in a game which lasted almost 13 minutes.

It seemed to take its toll on Raducanu and the missed chance proved to be a major turning point. It handed Sasnovich a huge boost - bringing up a break point opportunity with one of the shots of the match, before the teenager shanked a forehand long to hand the Belarusian the advantage.

Sasnovich held, and then broke again to bring up an opportunity serve for the match - which she successfully executed.

