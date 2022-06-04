Toni Nadal has told Eurosport about the "double joy" he is feeling at seeing his nephew, Rafael Nadal, reach the French Open final along with Casper Ruud, who was a graduate of his academy.

Ruud, the eighth seed at Roland-Garros, has reached his maiden Grand Slam final in Paris and also came through the ranks at the Rafa Nadal Academy with the pair good friends.

The Norwegian, who moved to the academy in Mallorca in 2018, has spoken about how Nadal has "been my idol for all my life" after he secured his place in Sunday's showpiece after beating Marin Cilic in the semi-finals

"Looking up to Rafa, the player I’m going to play in the final, he never complains," Ruud said in his on-court interview. "Perfect. He’s a perfect example of how you should be on court, never give up, never complain. He’s been my idol for all my life.

"It’s amazing, he’s the last player of the big three of the top players in the world I have never played against. This is perfect timing and worth the wait. To play him in the Grand Slam final will be a special moment for me, and hopefully, for him - he’s going to be playing a student from his academy. It’s going to be a fun one."

"Casper's evolution over these years has been extraordinary," he told Eurosport. "He reached his 150th and today he is one of the best players in the world.

"He has been in the top-10 for more than a year, he is one of the players who has progressed the most. He has done an impressive job with his father and I think we [the Academy] have collaborated. We are totally proud of this collaboration.

"We are lucky to have worked with one of the most educated tennis players on the professional circuit. We cannot be more than happy to see a player from the Academy reach the Roland-Garros final.

“It is a great source of satisfaction that Rafa is in a new final, and it is a double joy because he is another player who has been trained here. I know it will be a difficult match for both of us, but if we have to lose with one… better to lose with Casper.

"And if Casper has to lose to someone, let it be Rafael. He already said at the time that he was his idol when he was a child. Now you have the chance to play the biggest game of the year on clay against him.

"We expect a great match and we'll see who manages to lift the trophy."

Speaking after Nadal's stunning victory over world No. 1 and defending champion, Novak Djokovic, in the quarter-finals, Toni said people had written off his nephew much too quickly despite all of his injury struggles.

"I know it's normal, people want to see a new figure, but you also say: don't give me [Rafa] up for dead so soon because I'm not a finished guy," Toni Nadal told El Larguero

"We have seen it with football, Madrid had everything to do against PSG, Manchester City, and they won," he said. "The people who fight are usually always there, and Rafael is a fighter.

"I limit myself to confirming a reality that I saw when people said that Rafael no longer has any chance of winning at Roland-Garros, but I think that when he goes out on the court if he is minimally fit, he is a rival to take into account."

Toni also said people had been too quick to crown Carlos Alcaraz as Nadal's successor.

"I think you are going a little fast: Carlos Alcaraz is a great player and I think he is going to be No. 1 in the world. He is very good, but I have seen that part of the press has finished Rafael, finished and substituted [him].

"Comparing Alcaraz with Nadal is rash. In 10 years, Alcaraz has achieved the same as Rafael...? it's possible.

"I know that on Friday he turns 36 and before that age practically everyone was retired. It will depend on Rafael. As long as he's competitive... he'll keep going.

"If the [injury] problems get harder and have no solution, obviously, I don't think he will enjoy going to the limit every day."

