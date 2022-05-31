Coco Gauff swept former world number three Sloane Stephens aside 7-5, 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Gauff, brilliant throughout, failed to serve for the match in the second set, but a poor service game from Stephens handed her opponent the match on a plate and ended any hopes of a fightback.

The 19-year-old, appearing in her first semi-final, will face up against another last-four debutant in Martina Trevisan.

"I feel so happy right now," she said. "Words can't explain, last year in the quarter-final was a tough loss for me but it made me stronger to better prepare for moments like today and moments like the next round.

"Last time I played Stephens I lost so I'm glad that today went different. I knew there would be shots I should have made and shots she would make that no other player can, so I think it was a mental challenge.

"I believe in myself and, even last year, I was too focused on fulfilling other people's expectations. But now I'm just enjoying life, and no matter how good or bad my career is, I think I'm a great person. Your results in your job don't define you as a person.

Gauff stormed into the lead on Phillipe Chatrier after following a comfortable service game with a break on the Stephens serve as the former US Open champion struggled with her opponent's thumping groundstrokes.

Another hold of serve saw Gauff take a 3-0 lead, before Stephens finally stopped the rot with a hold of serve.

A hold to love from Gauff maintained her advantage as Stephens grew into the match and kept herself alive in the first set with a hold for 4-2.

A trickier hold for Gauff saw her move 5-2 up, and while Stephens waited for her chance to break back, she held serve for 5-3.

Sure enough, when the chance came Stephens took it, breaking back following a wild forehand from Gauff.

Her third game in a row saw the match level at 5-5, but another hold to love from Gauff put the breaks on the 29-year-old's momentum.

And moments later, the teenager had three set points. Stephens saved the first but could do nothing about a crashing backhand winner from Gauff for the second, and the 18-year-old took a one-set lead to the sound of big cheers.

Stephens look set for a resurgence in the second set, breaking the Gauff serve immediately for a 1-0 lead, but the teenager produced a brilliant backhand winner to break right back before consolidating with a hold to go 2-1 up.

Another backhand winner drew a second break of the set and a third game in a row for Gauff. And after a saved break point, a double-fault and a miss-hit volley from Stephens, Gauff held serve after an epic game to go 4-1 up.

Stephens, miles from her best, produced three unforced errors to hand Gauff a double-break and a fifth consecutive game.

Gauff found 30-0, but two nervous double faults levelled the match. A winner from Stephens and an unforced error from the teenager saw the former French Open finalist alive in the set.

