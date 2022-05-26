Daniil Medvedev fell over the line and into the third round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over Laslo Djere. .

The world No. 2 arrived in Paris on the back of little playing time having undergone a procedure to correct a hernia.

He was ripe to be picked off by Djere, as he was miles short of his brilliant best, but the Serb refused to take advantage of the glut of presents he was handed by Medvedev.

Djere is an accomplished player on clay, as he has good movement and possesses tactical craft, but he sprayed balls all over Court Philippe-Chatrier. In total, the Serb made 68 unforced errors - and it was appropriate that the contest concluded with one.

“Today I think Laslo was playing better clay-court tennis, but I managed to fight and put one more ball in the court,” Medvedev said. “I am happy to win.”

Medvedev felt it was tough to play against an opponent who was struggling with his own fitness levels.

“It is difficult,” Medvedev said. “When I saw (Djere was struggling), I was like ‘make him play a little bit more, one more ball.’

"I don’t know if it was cramps or injury, so I tried to make him play more balls.

“He was then taking the ball early and either he made a mistake or a winner.

“I was not confident, it was one break, it is clay courts. And if he breaks back, the pain can go away.

“I just tried to focus and play every point and finally it worked.”

Medvedev lacked match sharpness and miles in his legs, but he got both on Thursday and the contest could stand him in good stead as the tournament progresses.

The first two sets went to Medvedev without having to do an awful lot right.

It was a similar story in the third, albeit he did a lot right - namely keep the ball in play - as he secured a break of serve in the third game which lasted 16 minutes.

Djere had chance, after chance after, after chance. Towards the end of the game, he sent two smashes straight at Medvedev with acres of open court to aim for, and one point later a double fault saw the Serb’s head slump.

Medvedev lurched rather than raced to the finish line, but he got there to keep himself in the hunt for a first French Open crown.

