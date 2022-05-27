Eurosport expert Tim Henman said Carlos Alcaraz put on a clinic in his mauling of Sebastian Korda in the third round of the French Open.

Korda had a recent win over Alcaraz to his name, the only defeat the Spaniard had suffered on clay this year, and it was predicted to be a tussle in the Paris evening on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Korda did not do a lot wrong, he just bumped into a player riding the crest of a wave.

“I thought his performance was absolutely incredible,” Henman said of Alcaraz in the Eurosport studio. “Korda did not play as well as he would have liked, but he was not allowed to play because of the sheer quality of Alcaraz in every area.

“All credit to Alcaraz, it was a clinic out there.

“There were times you were watching a rally unfold and you thought Korda had the upper hand and then Alcaraz is able to turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye.”

Henman feels Alcaraz has the complete package to his game.

“It is that movement, the skill when he is at full stretch and it was an incredible performance,” Henman said. “I think he came in expecting an incredible match and he destroyed Korda.

“You can look at every area. His serving, the power from the back of the court. And the serving and volleying.

“It was a complete performance.

“Alcaraz was way too good tonight.”

