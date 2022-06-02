Former Grand Slam winner Mauresmo has come under fire for putting just one women’s match on the night session at Roland-Garros out of a possible 10.

Mauresmo said it “was more difficult” to put women’s matches on late because they were not as appealing as the men’s games.

In response ahead of her semi-final against Daria Kasatkina, Swiatek responded by saying “I think women’s tennis has a lot of advantages.”

She added: "It is a little bit disappointing and surprising because she was also in the WTA," said Swiatek.

‘I am proud’ - Swiatek speaks to Barbara Schett in the Cube after quarter-final win

"From my point of view, for every player it's more convenient to play at a normal hour, but for sure I want to entertain and I also want to show my best tennis in every match.

"So I think it's kind of the personal opinion of every person if they like men's tennis or women's tennis more, or if they like them equally.

"And some may say that it's unpredictable and girls are not consistent.

"But on the other hand it may also be something that is really appealing and it may really attract more people. So it depends on the personal views of some people.”

"Two out of three sets, what are you going to have a one-hour night session?” said Wilander.

Highlights: Swiatek battles past Pegula to reach French Open semi-finals in style

“So, it’s not because it’s women and men, it’s because it’s two out of three and three out of five. I think that they could start a little earlier, play a women’s match, for sure and then have a doubles afterwards so that the programme is a minimum of three hours, then it’s ok – but at this moment, putting a women’s match on at 9pm that could end in an hour, I think that’s too risky.

“Of course, we want equal rights, I understand where Amelie Mauresmo is coming from with the most popular, most looked-upon matches, most of the time that might be men – but for me that’s not true with Iga Swiatek back in Poland. It’s more about the length of matches, to be honest, at this particular place – so they have to change that in my eyes.

“For me, it should be a women’s match and then a mixed doubles match. Then you can have a women’s match, then a men’s match, then a women’s match [alternating each day]."

Henman agreed saying: "You need that balance, you need that equal opportunity but then you are thinking about the marquee match-ups which the fans and the television audiences want to watch.

'You need that equal opportunity' - Wilander and Henman on women's night matches

“I am a big fan of night-time tennis, I think there’s a great atmosphere, I understand the revenues it generates for the tournaments but right now it doesn’t seem like it’s working perfectly. I think if you are going to have that women’s match, all the matches could start a little earlier and then you can have the combination of a women’s match with a doubles match just to give that ticket holder a little more value for money.

“Amelie is in her first year, it’s a very steep learning curve and I’m sure when we come back next year there will be some adjustments that are made.

"At the end of the day, from Amelie’s point of view, from the tournament point of view, you are never going to please everyone. There are all sorts of requests. It could have been said that Rafa wanted to play during the day, and Novak wanted to play at night – she’s in that position, she’s paid to make those decisions and she’s trying to make the best decision possible.

“She’s not trying to make a bad decision to annoy people. It should be given time, it’s a new scenario for Roland-Garros with the night matches and I am sure there can be improvements along the way."

- -

