Chinese teenage Zheng Qinwen's suffered menstrual cramps in her fourth-round match against Iga Swiatek as the Polish world number one fought back for a place in the quarter-finals

19-year-old Zheng stunned fans as she won a first-set tie-break to claim the opening set in her match against world number one Swiatek.

Swiatek had looked unbeatable in the tournament until that moment and the teenager looked like she might spring an unlikely upset.

But after dropping serve twice in the opening three games of the second set, Zheng took a medical time out to have her back massaged on court before returning from the locker room with her thigh strapped.

Swiatek then took the second set 6-0, before taking the decider 6-2.

And Zheng admitted that 'girl things' had caused her the most trouble on court and derailed her challenge.

"Yeah, the leg was also tough. That compared to the stomach was easy...I cannot play my tennis, (my) stomach was too painful," Zheng, ranked 74 in the world, told reporters.

"It's just girls' things, you know. The first day is always so tough and then I have to do sport and I always have so much pain in the first day. And I couldn't go against my nature.

"I wish I can be a man on court, but I cannot in that moment...I really wish I can be (a) man (so) that I don't have to suffer from this."

But despite defeat, Zheng insisted she was happy with her performance and relished the challenge against Swiatek who has now won her last 31 matches.

"If I don't talk about today, I'm happy with my performance (on) this run," she added.

"And to play against the number one in the world, I felt I really enjoyed (it) on the court.

"If I don't have my stomach (pain) I think I could enjoy more, like to run better and to hit harder, to give more effort on court. It's a pity that I couldn't give what I want to give today.

"I just want (it so that) next time I play against her, I (am in) perfect shape."

