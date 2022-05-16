The second Grand Slam of the tennis season is set to start in Paris on May 22 as tennis’ top stars challenge for the French Open.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are looking to compete for the men’s title while women’s world No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the leading contender for the women’s title.

But which big names could be set to miss the 2022 French Open, and will Emma Raducanu overcome a back injury to play?

Rafael Nadal

“I had my foot again with a lot of pain,” Nadal said afterwards. “I am a player living with an injury; it is nothing new. It's something that is there."

Nadal started the year in stunning form by winning 20 matches in a row and lifting a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

He is hopeful that his injury will improve to allow him to compete for a record-extending 14th title in Paris.

"Still the goal, in one week and a couple of days. I'll still keep dreaming.

"It's true that during the French Open, Roland Garros, I’m going to have my doctor there with me. That sometimes helps because you can do things."

Nadal has not missed the French Open since his first victory at the tournament in 2005.

Roger Federer

Federer, 40, hasn’t played since Wimbledon last year due to a knee issue and it looks unlikely that he will return to the All England Club this summer.

He could also miss the US Open; if so it would be the first time in his career that he hasn’t played any Grand Slam tournament in a season.

Federer's only victory at the French Open came in 2009 when he beat Robin Soderling in the final.

Serena Williams

Like Federer, there’s been no competitive action for Williams since she retired from the first round at Wimbledon last summer.

Williams has also spoken about wanting to “have more kids” to join daughter Olympia.

The 40-year-old has dropped down to No. 248 in the world rankings and her long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou has started to work with Simona Halep, a sign that perhaps she is not coming back anytime soon.

Andy Murray

Murray changed his original plan of missing the entire clay swing to play at the Madrid Open, where he looked impressive in beating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov in the opening rounds. He was set for a first meeting since 2017 with Novak Djokovic but pulled out due to illness.

He is not playing the Italian Open and has only played the French Open once since 2017, losing in the first round to Stan Wawrinka in 2020.

The grass-court season appears the priority for Murray as he continues to work with coach Ivan Lendl for the third time.

Emma Raducanu

British No. 1 Raducanu showed some encouraging signs early in the clay season as she won her first professional match on the surface and reached the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open and last 16 of the Madrid Open.

Speaking after the match she did not rule out missing the French Open.

“Obviously I would not want to miss the French Open. The whole clay season leads up to it," she said.

"But I have to make sure that my back is totally healed, I don't want to play my next match still with physical problems… despite everything, these weeks have been positive and I just have to continue on this path."

Raducanu also said her body probably needs a “little break” as she continues to get accustomed to the demands of the WTA Tour.

“It’s probably the match load, just getting used to it, just playing week in, week out.

“Looking back, since the Fed Cup [a month ago], I’ve been home for one day. It’s just been four weeks of constantly getting ready for the next match, then recovering. I think that everything is just taking a toll. It’s probably just my body crying out — it needs a little break.”

Naomi Osaka

Osaka looks set to return to the French Open 12 months on from her withdrawal after being fined for failing to attend post-match press conferences.

The four-time Grand Slam champion pulled out of the Italian Open to give her more time to recover from an injury she suffered at the Madrid Open.

“Unfortunately I’m going to have to withdraw from Rome as the injury which I picked up last week in Madrid hasn’t healed yet,” she said in a statement. “It’s an Achilles injury so I need to be careful especially in advance of Roland-Garros.”

Venus Williams

Williams has been out of action since August 2021, and like with sister Serena, there’s no set date for her return.

The 41-year-old, whose best result at the French Open was making the final in 2002, said recently that she is keeping her plans a “surprise”.

“I look forward to getting back on the court. And of course, I’ll let you know as soon as I know, but I swear it’s soon,” she told her YouTube channel.

“I can’t wait. I’ve got so many questions like ‘Are you playing the French Open’, ‘Are you playing Wimbledon’. I’m gonna leave a little bit of mystery, I can’t tell you exactly when because I feel like I want it to be a surprise. So I will definitely surprise you.”

Elina Svitolina

World No. 32 Svitolina took a break from tennis in March as she said she was finding it difficult to play following Russia’s invasion of her home country Ukraine.

She has since announced that she will not play the French Open, and

. She said earlier this month that she plans to travel to Paris to support husband Gael Monfils.

“I will not be playing Roland-Garros unfortunately,” she told insidethegames. “This is a decision that I made a couple of days ago.

“For me, I just need to take time to settle down and be ready when I am [ready]. I will be at the Roland-Garros with Gael.

“I will be supporting him every step of the way but performing is a very different thing. You have pressure, you have pressure from yourself, you want to perform well but when I am not 100 per cent this is very tough for me to perform at the very best level.”

Are Russian and Belarusian players allowed to compete?

Yes.

Unlike Wimbledon, which has banned Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament following the invasion of Ukraine, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka will be allowed to play in Paris.

They will not compete under the name or flags of Russia and Belarus though.

