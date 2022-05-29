Novak Djokovic found the perfect way to respond to the booing fans at the French Open as he pulled off a staggering shot and celebrated by pointing to his ear.

He proceeded to show his typical battling qualities and stunning play as he won the opening two sets, then produced even more magic at the start of the third as he celebrated in style.

Djokovic somehow slid and retrieved a drop shot from Schwartzman before pulling off an exquisite one of his own on his backhand side. It was so good Schwartzman did not even get near to the ball.

It was quite amazing, and he responded by pointing to his ear as a way to respond to the crowd that was clearly willing on his opponent with chants of "Diego!" throughout the match.

“Oh, he’s done it again!” Miles Maclagan said on commentary for Eurosport.

“This time, Schwartzman, he’s done the right thing... he’s making his way forward, but that is played to absolute perfection from Djokovic. Not so easy to play slice off the slice; the ball can bite on the strings a little bit too much.”

Chris Bradnam added: “That was amazing! [The crowd] can’t help themselves but applaud the excellence of this… look at that!

“Yeah, finger to the ear - 'Come on then!' - and they did support it.”

Earlier, the top seed and defending champion received a very mixed ovation with loud boos and roars at the same time as he walked onto the court, which made for quite an atmosphere.

"Yes, here we are!" exclaimed an excited Corretja as Djokovic was first announced over the tannoy with initial cheers.

But as the boos began to become clear, his reaction changed.

"Hey?!" he responded, looking up at the fans.

"I don't like that! No, man. It is Novak Djokovic. He has shown us, given us so much.

"So just support both, and let's just enjoy the match! This is pretty much what we need."

Lim reported: "That's tough. I think there is both cheering and a little bit of booing as well.

"No, I don't like that either. Come on, it's the world No. 1, let's just be respectful."

