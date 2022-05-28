Daniil Medvedev was not troubled as he secured his place in the fourth round of the French Open 2022 on Saturday.

The second seed, who is grateful to be on the opposite side of the draw to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, swept past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2 6-4 6-2 in one hour and 48 minutes.

Medvedev did not have to be at his sparkling best to ensure his progression, but he did just enough to cruise through with a minimum of fuss on the red dirt in Paris.

Despite Kecmanovic being in-form, Medvedev seemed unphased as he beat the Serbian with his accurate drop shots and strong net coverage.

"It's great to move through to the next round," said Medvedev after is win.

"Before the match, I would never have thought I could win with this score. I managed to do everything exceptionally well today.

"Today, honestly, everything worked, and that's great - hopefully the next match can produce the same level."

After losing his first four main draw matches at the French Open between 2017 and 2020, Medvedev is now only a win away from reaching a second consecutive quarter-final.

"I think last year, because I kept losing in the first round and was quite stressed by it, my coach just wanted me to win the first round, and once I did I had to keep going."

He will face either Croatia's Marin Cilic or Frances Gilles Simon in the fourth round on Monday.

