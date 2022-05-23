Day three at the 2022 French Open will see Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Paula Badosa in action.

Court Philippe-Chatrier will conclude with Tsitsipas, the No. 4 seed in the men's singles, taking on Lorenzo Musetti in the evening match.

Meanwhile, Medvedev is the men's second seed heading into the tournament, and while he is not as strong on clay as he is on the hard courts, he will be hoping to outline his potential early on.

It could also be a farewell to a fan’s favourite on Tuesday, with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga set to retire after this tournament – he faces No. 8 seed Casper Ruud on Philippe-Chatrier.

In the women's singles, favourite Iga Swiatek advanced on Monday amid a number of big-name departures – Badosa will hope she is not another casualty.

TOP MATCH - MUSETTI V TSITSIPAS

It turned out to be a dream draw for No 4 seed Tsitsipas, who was placed in the opposite half to Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

That has boosted the Greek’s prospects of reaching the final no end, and he will be favourite to reach the showpiece for a second straight year.

He faces a difficult opening round, however, with Musetti the world No. 66 and picking up wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime, Dan Evans and Sebastian Korda in the lead-up to Roland-Garros.

Tsitsipas should come through this test, but expect Musetti to make him fight for it, and maybe even take at least a set.

POTENTIAL UPSET - RUUD V TSONGA

No 3 women’s seed Badosa should prove too strong for Fiona Ferro, so let’s dedicate a few pars to the match which precedes her on Philippe-Chatrier.

Tsonga is on the verge of hanging up his tennis shoes but could yet provide his home crowd with one final moment to celebrate.

The 37-year-old will go down as one of the nearly men in this era where Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic dominated, and after an injury-hit career the former world No. 5 is calling time.

The two-time French Open semi-finalist last won a match in February, and while it could be an emotional farewell on Tuesday, No 8 seed Ruud must prepare himself for a battle.

Ruud is yet to progress beyond the third round of the French Open, and though the Norwegian should prove too strong, never say never…

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – TUESDAY 24 MAY

The first matches start at 10:00 BST, followed by the later ties.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Alizé CORNET (FRA) v Misaki DOI (JPN)

Casper RUUD (NOR)[8] v Jo-Wilfried TSONGA (FRA)

Paula BADOSA (ESP)[3] v Fiona FERRO (FRA)

Lorenzo MUSETTI (ITA) v Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE)[4]

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Facundo BAGNIS (ARG) v Daniil MEDVEDEV (---)[2]

Taylor TOWNSEND (USA) v Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

Hugo GASTON (FRA) v Alex DE MINAUR (AUS)[19]

Chloé PAQUET (FRA) v Aryna SABALENKA (---)[7]

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

Tessah ANDRIANJAFITRIMO (FRA) v Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE)[8]

Frances TIAFOE (USA)[24] v Benjamin BONZI (FRA)

Simona HALEP (ROU)[19] v Nastasja SCHUNK (GER)

Pablo CARRENO BUSTA (ESP)[16] v Gilles SIMON (FRA)

COURT 14

Lucia BRONZETTI (ITA) v Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT)[13]

Andrey RUBLEV (---)[7] v Soonwoo KWON (KOR)

Camila GIORGI (ITA)[28] v Shuai ZHANG (CHN)

Lucas POUILLE (FRA) v Zdenek KOLAR (CZE)

COURT 7

Emil RUUSUVUORI (FIN) v Ugo HUMBERT (FRA)

Jessica PEGULA (USA)[11] v Qiang WANG (CHN)

Bjorn FRATANGELO (USA) v Jannik SINNER (ITA)[11]

Rebecca SRAMKOVA (SVK) v Daria KASATKINA (---)[20]

COURT 6

Danielle COLLINS (USA)[9] v Viktoriya TOMOVA (BUL)

Adrian MANNARINO (FRA) v Federico DELBONIS (ARG)

Claire LIU (USA) v Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)[24]

Giulio ZEPPIERI (ITA) v Hubert HURKACZ (POL)[12]

COURT 10

Joao SOUSA (POR) v Chun-Hsin TSENG (TPE)

Shelby ROGERS (USA) v Tereza MARTINCOVA (CZE)

Roberto CARBALLES BAENA (ESP) v Oscar OTTE (GER)

Panna UDVARDY (HUN) v Fernanda CONTRERAS GOMEZ (MEX)

COURT 11

Ricardas BERANKIS (LTU) v Laslo DJERE (SRB)

Jiri LEHECKA (CZE) v David GOFFIN (BEL)

Irina BARA (ROU) v Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

Madison BRENGLE (USA) v Mihaela BUZARNESCU (ROU)

COURT 12

Denis SHAPOVALOV (CAN)[14] v Holger RUNE (DEN)

Mayar SHERIF (EGY) v Marta KOSTYUK (UKR)

Oksana SELEKHMETEVA (---) v Kaja JUVAN (SLO)

Jiri VESELY (CZE) v Steve JOHNSON (USA)

COURT 13

Aleksandra KRUNIC (SRB) v Kamilla RAKHIMOVA (---)

Peter GOJOWCZYK (GER) v Lorenzo SONEGO (ITA)[32]

Anhelina KALININA (UKR) v Hailey BAPTISTE (USA)

Marco CECCHINATO (ITA) v Pablo ANDUJAR (ESP)

- - -

