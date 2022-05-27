Day seven at the 2022 French Open will see Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas all in action.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be looking to make it 31 wins in a row when she takes on Danka Kovinic first on Court Philippe-Chatrier. The 2020 French Open champion is yet to drop a set at Roland-Garros this year, beating Lesia Tsurenko and Alison Riske en route to the third round.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev will play highly-rated Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. Also on the same court, Stefanos Tsitsipas will be in action against Sweden's Mikael Ymer.

Roland-Garros 'A tennis masterclass' - Alcaraz match point to seal win over Korda 9 HOURS AGO

The night match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will see home favourite Hugo Gaston take on rising star Holger Rune.

French wild card Leolia JeanJean, who knocked out eighth seed Karolina Pliskova in the previous round, and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka also take to the court on Saturday.

Highlights: Swiatek swats aside Riske to maintain winning run

TOP MATCH - Miomir Kecmanovic v Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev has made it known that clay is his least favourite surface and he will have a tough test against Kecmanovic in their first ever professional meeting.

Kecmanovic, a former junior No. 1, has enjoyed a rapid rise up the rankings having enjoyed quarter-final runs at Indian Wells and Miami in March. The 22-year-old was 69 in the world at the start of 2022 and is now the world No. 31.

The 2021 US Open champion Medvedev, who has never gone beyond the quarter-final stage at Roland-Garros, could be in for a very difficult afternoon on Suzanne-Lenglen.

Highlights: Medvedev blazes past Djere to reach third round at French Open

POTENTIAL UPSET - Mikael Ymer v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Mikael Ymer produced a fine four-set win over Great Britain's Dan Evans in the second round and will come up against Tsitsipas who took four hours to beat Zdenek Kolar in four sets on Thursday night.

Ymer has dropped just the one set so far at Roland-Garros. He has not dropped more than four games in a set other than in the one conceded against Evans and his freshness could be the key to overcoming the fourth seed on Suzanne-Lenglen.

'He's taking up a lot of energy' - Wilander and Henman on Tsitsipas after gruelling win

HOW TO WATCH THE FRENCH OPEN, LIVE STREAM

Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android. You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

As well as coverage from around Roland-Garros, there will be expert analysis from on-site and in The Cube from Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman, Alex Corretja and more.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES - SATURDAY 28 MAY

The first matches start at 10:00 BST, followed by the later ties.

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Iga SWIATEK (POL) v Danka KOVINIC (MNE)

Qinwen ZHENG (CHN) v Alize CORNET (FRA)

Gilles SIMON (FRA) v Marin CILIC (CRO)

Holger RUNE (DEN) v Hugo GASTON (FRA)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROU) v Leolia JEANJEAN (FRA)

Miomir KECMANOVIC (SRB) v Daniil MEDVEDEV

Paula BADOSA (ESP) v Veronika KURDERMETOVA

Mikael YMER (SWE) v Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE)

COURT SIMONE-MATHIEU

Mackenzie MCDONALD (USA) v Jannik SINNER (ITA)

Camila GIORGI (ITA) v Aryna SABALENKA

David GOFFIN (BEL) v Hubert HURKACZ (POL)

Madison KEYS (USA) v Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ)

COURT 14

Andrey RUBLEV v Cristian GARIN (CHI)

Jessica PEGULA (USA) v Tamara ZIDANSEK (SLO)

Casper RUUD (NOR) v Lorenzo SONEGO (ITA)

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Grand Slam is different' - Djokovic feels experience could help in any Alcaraz battle 9 HOURS AGO