There was an amusing moment during Alexander Zverev's third-round match at the French Open as a bird halted play in entertaining fashion.

Nakashima started brightly and earned himself two break points on Zverev's opening service game, but the German responded superbly to take the opening two sets.

With the third set finely balanced at 3-3 and at a crucial point, a bird decided to suddenly intervene and bring a dramatic but entertaining halt to proceedings.

Both players saw the funny side as the umpire had to quickly call a let and enable the point to be replayed.

Zverev was the first of the two players to spot the bird circling around above the court, first behind Nakashima, and then over to his side of the net.

It was just as the 25-year-old was striking a backhand that the bird swiftly dived down and was very nearly struck by the ball. At that moment, the umpire had to intervene as both players pulled away from the point.

Ultimately, it was just a comical incident as both players laughed and the fans enjoyed the interruption. Play resumed and Zverev was able to hold his nerve to win the third set tie-break 7-5 to secure his progression.

Zverev, who is bidding to win his first Grand Slam title in Paris, will next play Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles, who overcame John Isner in five sets earlier on Friday, in the next round.

