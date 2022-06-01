There was some controversy over a key point during Iga Swiatek's French Open quarter-final clash with Jessica Pegula with the ball clearly having bounced twice.

The big moment came at a very crucial point in the opening set at 3-3 and with Swiatek having two break points on her opponent's serve at 15-40.

Pegula played what she thought was a perfect drop shot to draw the Pole to the net, only to see her somehow slide at full stretch and flick it back over to win the point in extraordinary fashion.

However, upon further slow-mo replays, it was clear that the ball had actually bounced twice on Swiatek's side before she was able to get the ball back over.

It should be made very clear that Swiatek likely could not have been sure that the ball had bounced twice - indeed, neither player would have really known at the time.

Eurosport commentators Simon Reed and Jo Durie initially felt the same as Swiatek that the shot was valid, but upon further inspection of the replays, they concluded that it was definitely a double-bounce.

"She is looking behind, Pegula, she wasn’t sure that Swiatek got that before the second bounce," Simon Reed said on commentary for Eurosport.

"It was a phenomenal game and she [Swiatek] gets the break.

"Well, she [Pegula] didn’t make an issue of it, but she wouldn’t have gone anywhere anyway. Yes, Pegula was looking around. Did she? That is interesting. No, she didn't! It is a not-up.

"It did look in real-time, even on the first slow-mo. But no, on the second slow-mo, that was a double-bounce. As if she needs luck!"

Jo Durie responded: “Exactly, unless she can see a replay of it, it took us a few goes to [spot that the ball bounced twice].

"She was guilty of admiring her own shot, and then she clocked that maybe Swiatek wouldn't get it. Actually, did she?

"Gosh, wow! It was a not-up. I didn't spot that at all, so how the umpire is supposed to from his view, looking down, I don't know."

Despite having had her serve broken in a frustrating fashion, Swiatek went on to win the opening set 6-3 after this stroke of luck.

