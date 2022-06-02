The French Open is approaching crunch time, and Day 13 sees Rafael Nadal take on Alexander Zverev - with Marin Cilic facing Casper Ruud in the other semi-final in the men’s singles.

Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Zverev were pitted together in a fiendishly difficult top half of the draw.

They will kick off proceedings in the singles on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with Ruud and Cilic to follow.

Top Match - Rafael Nadal v Alexander Zverev

There has been so much talk about Nadal in the lead-up to Roland Garros, with the 21-time major winner a massive doubt after limping out of the Italian Open due to a chronic foot injury.

Nadal’s doctor is with him in Paris, which he says makes a huge difference, and he has looked fit and firing.

His win over Djokovic showed the fire still burns brightly, but he will be tested again by Zverev.

Despite coming in as the world No. 3, Zverev has flown a little under the radar. The hot conditions are likely to make the German’s power even more potent and it could be a cracker to get things rolling on Friday afternoon.

The Support Cast - Marin Cilic v Casper Ruud

A rising star against a chiselled veteran, the bookmakers have this pegged as Ruud’s for the taking.

If this match was taking place a few weeks earlier, Ruud would have been the certain selection but Cilic has found some form in Paris.

Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, has spoken about being as fit as at any time in the last decade, and he has weapons at his disposal - notably a jackhammer of a serve.

Ruud had a big occasion when beating Holger Rune in the quarter-finals, and all the controversy that followed , and if he is a step short then Cilic could pounce.

Order of Play, Singles - Friday, June 3

The first semi-final starts at 13:45 BST, followed by the second semi-final.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Rafael Nadal (5) v Alexander Zverev (3)

Casper Ruud (8) v Marin Cilic (20)

- - -

