Fans of Rafael Nadal are "witnessing history" and that is why his matches are such an attraction at the French Open, according to Mats Wilander and Tim Henman.

The 35-year-old had to be at his resilient, battling best as he overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets to book a quarter-final showdown with his old rival, world No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic, in the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros.

Ad

However his preparation for the clay-court Grand Slam was interrupted due to his chronic foot problem, and Nadal has suggested his days at the top are numbered.

Roland-Garros ‘Oh dear’ – Blow for Nadal as Djokovic showdown confirmed as night match AN HOUR AGO

“I am in the quarter-finals of Roland-Garros,” Nadal told a press conference following his win over Auger-Aliassime. “I am just enjoying the fact I am here for one more year.

“Being honest, every match that I play here I do not know if it will be the last match here in Roland-Garros in my tennis career. That is my situation now.

“I went through a tough process again with my foot. I do not know what will happen in the near future with my career, so I am just trying to enjoy and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream.

“I hope to give myself a chance to play at the highest level possible and then let’s see.”

Eurosport expert Wilander attempted to explain why fans are so desperate to see Nadal in action this year at Roland-Garros and why it is so special to secure a ticket to one of his matches.

“Well, I mean, it’s very interesting because in general, the French crowd will always be for the underdog, and rightly so," he told Eurosport.

‘Maybe my last match here in Roland Garros in my tennis career’ – Nadal

"I know that Novak Djokovic is feeling that for sure, but he’s using it to his advantage, and that’s normal in tennis. Sasha Zverev spoke about that, [and] with Rafa, when you win [the tournament] over 10 times, they actually want you to keep winning because they’re witnessing history every time he steps on court.

"He’s so dear to people here, and when you listen to the interview; the things he says about - ‘I can tell you for sure… I am going to do my best… I’m going to die an athlete’s death!’ - there are not a lot of players from the last few years who are able to promise that they’re going to be there emotionally, physically, technically, tactically… spiritually!

"He can do that, and I don’t know [anyone else] who can do that, I swear to God. Tim, can you name another player you can rely on?

Henman replied: "Not at that level, no chance! He talks about it, he says ‘I’m going to fight from the first point to the last', and that’s what we’ve come to expect from Rafa.

Nadal applauds Auger-Aliassime off the court in classy gesture after epic match

"Even having been on the tour for 20 years, he’s there and [he’s] so pleased to get through this [Auger-Aliassime] match, and the build-up is going to be there for Djokovic. I know he’s going to be there and he’s going to be fighting very hard.”

Wilander added: “We have to remember that Rafa played yesterday, and he was emotionally involved in Real Madrid - in the stands - absolutely he was! You know he’s the biggest Real Madrid fan in the world, most probably, so as an athlete he’s involved.

"He probably thought of that [during] the match, because he had break points, and [he was] missing backhands down the line; he was looking flat and [perhaps] he was emotionally involved three days in a row, and that’s not easy.

"I think that Real winning [the Champions League] helped him go through… no, really! It makes him [happier] and it makes him come up with the answers, but he was number two [against Auger-Aliassime] for most of the match."

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Oh dear!' - Corretja reacts to Nadal v Djokovic being played at night AN HOUR AGO