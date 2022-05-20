Emma Raducanu has no concerns about going into the French Open without a coach.

Raducanu burst to prominence when going all the way to win the US Open last year, with her performances suggesting she could take the game by the scruff of the neck and become a multiple major winner.

Things have not gone as planned in 2022, as she has suffered a series of setbacks - both on and off the court. Her form has been poor, she has been battling injuries and has worked through a string of coaches in recent months.

The 19-year-old arrived in Paris without a coach, but has a hitting partner in the shape of Raymond Sarmiento to help with her preparations - and Raducanu is happy with her choices.

"It is not difficult,” Raducanu told Eurosport when asked if it was tough having to deal with coaching changes. "I am enjoying my tennis at the moment, and also when you are playing matches you have to be your own coach, so I am very confident in what I am doing right now.”

Commenting on Sarmiento, Raducanu said: "I worked with him last year for a couple of weeks. He is a great guy, so I am happy to have him here with me this week.”

This year has been Raducanu’s first campaign on clay, and she is happy with how she has adapted to the surface.

"It was my first clay season,” Raducanu said. "I think I have improved a lot and progressed faster than I thought.

"I am looking forward to trying to see and put together everything I have learned these last few weeks in my prep.”

Raducanu has fond memories of playing tennis in France as a junior.

"It is amazing to be here as a pro,” she said. You get into parts you couldn't as a junior, so I'm still figuring out where things are.

"I love being able to play the slams and the biggest tournaments, it is why you play this sport.

"When I was younger, we did some under-10, under-12 friendly matches against France with the federation. They are some of my best memories of tennis, playing those matches.”

