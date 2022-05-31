Coco Gauff says no longer trying to “fulfil other people’s expectations” is the reason behind her ground-breaking run at the French Open.

The 18-year-old reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time after overcoming fellow American Sloane Stephens on Tuesday.

Gauff’s previous best came at last year’s French Open, where she lost to eventual winner Barbora Krejcikova at the quarter-final stage.

This time, Gauff won through 7-5 6-2 to set up a last-four meeting with Italy’s Martina Trevisan, guaranteeing at least one first-time major finalist come Saturday.

“I feel so happy right now, words can’t explain,” she said on-court afterwards.

“Last year in the quarter-finals, it was a tough loss for me, and I think that match really made me stronger, to better prepare for moments like today and like I’ll face in the next round.”

Asked whether she sees a bright future for herself, and if she had any advice for the next generation, Gauff replied: “Yeah, I believe in myself. Last year, I think I was too focused on trying to fulfil other people’s expectations.

“I think, just enjoy life. No matter how good or bad my career is, I think I’m a great person, so I think that’s a message for all the young players out there.

“Your results or your job or how much money you make doesn’t define you as a person, so just know that if you love yourself, who cares what anyone else thinks.”

Gauff had lost her previous meeting with Stephens, and so she was pleased to come through a match where she earned six breaks of serve to her opponent’s three.

“I’m glad that today went differently. I just told myself to stay mentally there,” she added.

“I know that there were going to be some shots that I probably should have made, and probably some shots that she gets in the court that no player [can]. It was a real mental challenge today.”

