Coco Gauff has said that she will continue to make mistakes, but is happy to be a role model for others.

The American has huge expectation on her shoulders, having broken through three years ago at the age of 15.

Ad

As an 18-year-old, Gauff is now an established player on tour and can now focus on her tennis after graduating from high school earlier this year.

Roland-Garros French Open highlights: Alcaraz turns up the heat as he powers past Khachanov AN HOUR AGO

Receiving a congratulatory message from Michelle Obama shows the standing Gauff has, and she is aware of the need to be a force for good.

Gauff says she feels comfortable on clay, and with a host of big names crashing out, the No. 18 seed is a contender for the title.

“I definitely feel confident on the court,” Gauff said. “I feel like it really suits my game.

“I feel like, you know, the previous tournaments this clay season I had some good wins but it wasn't really any outstanding results. I feel like it gave me a lot to learn from, and I think I'm taking those tough matches that I lost this season and really learning from them and I guess showing that I'm doing better.”

Gauff has a huge following and knows the value of making headlines for the right reasons.

'Wow, Coco Gauff is unbelievably good' - Wilander stunned by American's play

“Obviously I'm going to make some mistakes and have some bad moments,” Gauff said. “But I think for me as long as I show that I'm, you know, it's with good intent, like last year I broke a racquet here, and people ask did I regret it? No, I don't regret it.

“I think it's important as a young player that we show vulnerability and show that it's okay to make mistakes, and as long as you learn from them, and obviously breaking a racquet and not hitting an umpire or anything like that, there is a certain extent to that, but just little stuff like that, I think it's just important to show with that.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Was that a forehand or a bolt of lightning?' - Alcaraz fires down unstoppable shot AN HOUR AGO