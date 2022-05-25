Alex Corretja feels Rafael Nadal has added weight to his shot at this year’s French Open.

Nadal came into Roland-Garros as an injury doubt, after struggling with a foot problem at the Italian Open.

The 21-time major winner said it was an ongoing issue that could flare up at any time, but in his opening two rounds this week he has looked good.

He eased to a straight-sets win over Corentin Moutet to book his place in the third round, and Eurosport expert Corretja said it was a perfect game and was impressed with the power Nadal generated.

“It was a perfect match for Rafa,” Corretja said in the Eurosport studio. “He played great, felt the ball very good, was moving well and was aggressive.

“Only one game I think he played not so good, at the beginning of the third set, but from then on he recovered and he was dictating.

“I was amazed by how hard Rafa was hitting the ball. In my opinion, he was hitting the ball harder in the first two rounds than ever before at Roland-Garros.

“We will have the statistics but he was hitting the ball super-hard.”

Tin Heman said in the Eurosport studio that he was impressed with how well Nadal moved in his win over Moutet.

“He is out there, looking aggressive and so focused,” Henman said. “Such an important aspect is the way he is moving.

“We had our doubts, in Rome he looked uncomfortable, but to get through these opening two rounds in straight sets, he will be absolutely thrilled with his progress.”

