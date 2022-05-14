Matteo Berrettini says he is not ready to return in time for the French Open at the end of May and will continue to work on his fitness instead.

The world No. 8, who reached the French Open quarter-finals last year before going out to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, underwent surgery on his right wrist in March.

Berrettini says he will not be able to get match fit in time for the second Grand Slam of the year and will instead turn his attention to the grass season.

"Following a very positive update from my medical team, I am now back on-court training at a high level,” he wrote in a post on Instagram on Saturday.

"My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness.

“My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into five-set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season."

After winning Queen's for the second time in his career last year, Berrettini reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon before losing to Djokovic 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3.

The French Open starts on May 22 while Wimbledon gets underway on June 27.

