World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will find it "so tough" to beat Coco Gauff in the French Open final, says Alex Corretja.

Swiatek was in sensational form against Daria Kasatkina in her semi-final , losing just three games to book her place in Saturday's showpiece.

Ad

But Eurosport's Corretja foresees that Swiatek won't have it all her own way against the 18-year-old Gauff, who was similarly impressive in her last-four victory over Martina Trevisan and whose varied game style he believes could cause the Pole problems.

Roland-Garros Evert reacts to Gauff's strong 'end gun violence' message on camera lens 5 HOURS AGO

Corretja said: "Iga is where she wants to be right now - in the final.

"She was struggling in a few matches, but then in the semis again showing that she's ready, that she's back in her rhythm attacking and dictating.

"But of course she's going to play Coco Gauff who's going to be so tough to beat.

"She [Gauff] changes directions, she changes height, especially with the forehand, she moves well, she's going to try to put so many balls in the court and try to be very consistent.

"I think it's going to be a very entertaining match, very even.

"For Iga she has more experience, she won here already [in 2020].

"And for the American [Gauff] it's the first time [in a Grand Slam final], but she looks like she's having fun and she's going to go out there thinking she can do it.

"I'm expecting such a nice match, for sure for them it's going to be tough but I think it's going to be wonderful tennis."

Mats Wilander concurred that Gauff's fearlessness could put some of the pressure back on Swiatek - herself still only 21 - for the final.

Speaking to Eurosport, Wilander said: "Swiatek's tournament so far has been nearly flawless.

"She's playing great, she hasn't really been threatened at all. It looks like she's playing better actually with each round, which is very impressive.

"She's dealing with the pressure, staying in the moment, not getting upset and hitting the ball unbelievably well.

"I don't think conditions make any difference for her. If it's fast and dry it suits her, if it's a little heavier and slower then she's the one that can hit through the court.

"It's a dream final for all of us spectators.

"Maybe it will put a little bit of pressure on Iga, playing someone who is three years younger but hasn't been to a Grand Slam final and who most probably is not afraid of the consequences.

"So I think Iga is the favourite but this will be a real test."

Swiatek has been ‘near flawless’ but Gauff offers ‘a real test’, says Mats Wilander

- - -

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+

Roland-Garros 'A little bit in shock' - Gauff beats Trevisan to set up final with Swiatek 7 HOURS AGO