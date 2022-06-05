Rafael Nadal insists he will "keep fighting" as he silenced retirement talk after winning a staggering 14th French Open title on Sunday.

With speculation rife he would soon hang up his racquet, Nadal received a roaring ovation when stepping on to Court Philippe-Chatrier ahead of his final with Casper Ruud.

Ad

After demolishing the Norwegian in straight sets , many expected him to use his ceremony speech to tease his retirement. Instead, he suggested the show will go on.

Roland-Garros 'I never believed I'd be here at 36' - Nadal overwhelmed by 14th French Open title AN HOUR AGO

“It’s amazing the things that are happening this year,” said Nadal.

“For me personally, it’s very difficult to describe the feelings that I have.

“It’s something that I never believed to be here at 36 – being competitive again, playing on the most important court of my career. It means [an awful] lot to me.”

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting!”

The Spaniard has been tormented by a chronic foot injury, which ruled him out of the back end of last season and interrupted his progress this campaign.

Although he returned to win the Australian Open, and then again from a debilitating rib injury to win at Roland-Garros, doubts have persisted about how long he will last in the sport.

Nadal later revealed to Eurosport that he needed injections in his left foot to get through the tournament in Paris.

The 36-year-old now has a staggering 22 Grand Slam singles titles to his name, which puts him two clear of his great tennis rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time race. It is also the first time Nadal has won the Australian Open and the French Open in the same year.

“I would think it must be [the sweetest title for Nadal]," said Eurosport expert Mats Wilander.

"First of all, he didn’t know if he was going to be able to play, every morning when he woke up. But now [we must] focus on not 14… but 22!

"He’s two ahead of Novak and Roger now, and this could be the reason that he goes down as the greatest player of all time. Again, he’s so humble and in the present moment that it seems like he’s going to keep going."

'The legend continues to grow!' - Watch Nadal win 14th French Open title

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'Many would dream of that' - Nadal presented with French Open trophy by Billie Jean King AN HOUR AGO