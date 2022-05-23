Naomi Osaka has crashed out of the first round of the French Open following a straight sets defeat to Amanda Anisimova.

The 24-year-old was making her return to Roland-Garros after her dramatic withdrawal in 2021, citing mental health issues before taking a hiatus from the sport.

Her preparations during the clay court season this year have been hampered by an ankle injury which caused her to miss the Italian Open ahead of her trip to Paris.

Having lost to the same opponent in the third round of the Australian Open earlier in the year, Osaka couldn’t keep up with Anisimova in the first set, as the American dominated with both her first and second serves.

In contrast, Osaka posted four double faults and went on to lose the opener 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The writing was on the wall after a break at 4-3 in second and despite a brief fight back from the four-time Grand Slam winner in the very next game, she was unable to convert crucial break points.

Anisimova held and went on to serve out the win on her third match point.

"Thank you, I knew it was going to be difficult as soon as I saw I had Naomi Osaka in the first round," Anisimova said afterwards. "I knew it would be a tough match.

"I was going out there and I knew I had to play good tennis, and like I said, it wasn’t going to be easy. I’m just pleased to be back here and through the first round.”

Anisimova reached the semi-finals at Roland-Garros back in 2019 where she lost in straight sets to Ashleigh Barty and is eyeing another deep run in Paris this time around.

"It’s so nice to be back here," she added. "I had an amazing time [in 2019], very special memories.

"I love playing here in Paris, especially in front of an amazing crowd so I’m glad I could have so much fun in front of you today.”

Corretja 'not surprised' by Osaka defeat

While the result may have come as a surprise to some, two-time French Open finalist and Eurosport expert Alex Corretja believes the outcome was actually as expected given the form of the two players coming into the tournament.

Anisimova reached the quarter-finals of both the Madrid and Italian Open events in the build up to Roland-Garros, while Osaka was went out in the second round in Madrid, picking up an injury that caused her to miss Rome entirely.

“Anisimova has played better than Naomi on clay in the last couple of weeks," said Corretja. "And it was such a tough draw to face Anisimova in the first round. I’m not that surprised [by the result], but Osaka [I’m sure] will play well in the grass-court season.”

Mats Wilander said he was just pleased to see Osaka back in action and noted that she looked to be 'enjoying' her tennis once more.

"I’m glad that she’s back and that she’s fighting. She looked like she was enjoying it, even though clay isn’t her best surface. Glad she’s back, but an unfortunate draw for both of them.”

