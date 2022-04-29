Carlos Alcaraz says he learnt about "fighting spirit" from Rafael Nadal after playing his childhood idol at Indian Wells last month.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable two seasons on the ATP tour and has already won four tournaments, including his maiden Masters title in Miami on April 3 and the Barcelona Open last week

Alcaraz has a 23-3 record in 2022 and one of those losses was a three-sets defeat to compatriot Nadal in the semi-finals of Indian Wells in March which lasted three hours and 12 minutes.

Nadal won the Australian Open - his 21st Grand Slam title - earlier this year after beating Daniil Medvedev in a five-set final which lasted five hours and 24 minutes.

"I learned about the fighting spirit, of never giving up," the world No. 9 told Spanish talk show El Hormiguero.

"Many people will have also seen the Australian Open match, he was losing and came back almost miraculously.

"From that match against him [at Indian Wells] I get the fighting spirit, never give up and fight until the last ball."

"Little by little I'm taking it more normal and I'm getting better and better," he said.

"If they compare you with Rafa it's because I'm doing things right."

Alcaraz has enjoyed a remarkably quick rise up the ATP rankings and is being widely tipped by fellow players, pundits and fans to win multiple grand slams in his career.

He says he does not think he is famous and that his coaching team keeps him grounded.

“I handle it quite well," he said. "I tell everyone I don’t consider myself to be famous. When I get recognised, I take it in stride.

“The team is there to tell me about the bad things and although it frustrates me, it’s better for me.

“At first it was tough. I was very difficult. [Coach] Juan Carlos [Ferrero] had a tough time, because I was really disorganised. And I still am, just a bit less!

"I didn’t control my emotions well and I didn’t have my head straight.”

According to the ATP, Alcaraz has earned $4,338,906 (£3,449,214) in prize money already in his short career. He says his parents control his finances and is still treated as a boy in his family home.

He added: "Of course, my parents look after the money. To buy myself golf clubs, which I love, I don’t ask them for permission, but I do for a good car. I’m still fighting against it.

"My father is tougher and my mother less so, so for going out and things like that I tell my mother.

“I don’t have to be back at a certain time exactly, but they always say ‘Don’t be back late’. As hard as I try not to make any noise when I get home, I always wake them up and they catch me.”

